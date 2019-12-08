Search

Can you spot yourself in our Norwich Santa Run gallery?

PUBLISHED: 13:26 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:11 08 December 2019

EACH Charity Christmas Santa Family 2k Run at Eaton Park 08/12/2019 Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Families and athletes alike took part in a Santa fun run to raised money for a children's charity.

Hundreds of people dressed as the North Pole resident descended on Eaton Park, Norwich, for the annual run in aid of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

The sun was shining as runners young and old set off on the 2k family run on Sunday morning at 11am.

And the park continued to be painted red with the 5k chipped run for the more competitive Father Christmases at 12pm.

Prizes were also handed out for the best-dressed Santa in the family run and the quickest in the 5k race.

While the fundraising total from this year's event has not yet been revealed, the Santa run in 2018 raised more than £5,000 for the charity.

EACH offers care and support for children and young people with life-threatening conditions and their families across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex.

