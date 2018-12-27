Search

Advanced search

Learn more about life as a Norwich Samaritan

27 December, 2018 - 08:49
You can learn more about life as a Norwich Samaritan at an information event in January. Photo: Bill Smith

You can learn more about life as a Norwich Samaritan at an information event in January. Photo: Bill Smith

Archant

A charity in Norwich which last year answered thousands of calls for help is inviting people to learn more about its work.

Norwich Samaritans will host a volunteering information day at its branch, at 19 St Stephen’s Square, at 10am on Saturday, January 5.

The branch has supported people for 54 years, and in 2017 took 46,000 calls for help.

The volunteering day will give those interested in getting involved a chance to learn what life is like as a listening volunteer, the skills you gain and how it can fit around a busy lifestyle.

But there will also be information on other ways to volunteer - including retail, admin, publicity and fundraising.

Samaritans branches across the country respond to more than five million calls for help every year, offering phone, text and face to face support.

You can register your interest at samaritans.org/Norwich or email recruitment@norwichsams.org.uk for more details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Two top Royals stay at home as crowds gather for Christmas Day Sandringham church service

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex attend the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Most Read

Norfolk pub break in leaves drinkers lacking Christmas spirits

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘A lot of love and laughter in his life’ - tributes to legendary Fakenham Town player Stephen Doughty

#includeImage($article, 225)

Drugs seized in north Norfolk village

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police investigate sweetshop, pub and church burglaries in Fakenham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Lucky Christmas morning escape for two people and four dogs after car flips

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Seven cheap and free things to do between Christmas and New Year in Norfolk

Sprinting into the sea at Sheringham New Year's Day dip Credit: Karen Bethell

Learn more about life as a Norwich Samaritan

You can learn more about life as a Norwich Samaritan at an information event in January. Photo: Bill Smith

Norwich taxi firm bids to open restaurant for drivers and customers

Mark Streeter, owner of Norwich taxi company Courtesy Taxis. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

The late goals which have defined Norwich City’s impressive season so far

Onel Hernandez equalised for Norwich in the eighth minute of injury-time against Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists