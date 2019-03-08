'It was like a carnival' Couple screen Norwich City match during wedding reception

Daniel and Laura Meale from Little Melton interupted their wedding reception to screen the Norwich City vs Manchester City football match over the weekend. Picture: Daniel and Laura Meale Archant

What do you do when you're a die hard Norwich City fan whose wedding day coincides with your club taking on the league champions?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daniel and Laura Meale from Little Melton interupted their wedding reception to screen the Norwich City vs Manchester City football match over the weekend. Picture: Daniel and Laura Meale Daniel and Laura Meale from Little Melton interupted their wedding reception to screen the Norwich City vs Manchester City football match over the weekend. Picture: Daniel and Laura Meale

Reschedule? Try to keep up with the score during your nuptials? Or reorganise your big day to fit around the match and screen it so the whole reception can join in on the fun?

Well, if you're Daniel and Laura Meale from Little Melton, who tied the knot at Glenn Lodge in Bawburgh on Saturday, then the latter is exactly what you do.

The couple interrupted their wedding day, bought their ceremony forward by half-an-hour and imposed time limits on speeches all so they and their 60 guests could watch the Canaries take on Manchester City.

Mr Meale said the couple's plans to show the match at their reception started as soon as they heard the kick-off time had been moved back to the afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

The 37-year-old said: "Lots of people wanted to watch the match. We bought the ceremony forward, we bought the breakfast forward, stopped the speeches as at five minutes.

"As soon as the speeches were over all the men drunk up and went to watch the match."

Mr Meale said Glenn Lodge were very accommodating to the couple's request, which saw almost the entire wedding party watch the game, except Mr Meale's mother, who despite being a life-long Norwich City fan refused to interrupt the day with football.

Mr Meale said: "The atmosphere was really exciting, we were all chanting and singing. After the second goal, I just knew we were going to win.

"I just knew whatever [Manchester City] threw at us, we were going to deal with it.

"It was the best wedding day ever, Norwich City winning and getting married."

Mrs Meale, who despite not normally being a football fan, also watched the game said: "I don't think we're ever going to forget the day, after the match it turned from a wedding into a carnival."