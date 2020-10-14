Norwich’s Tunnel of Light WILL return this Christmas with coronavirus safety measures

One of Norwich’s most popular Christmas attractions will return this year with new social distancing measures in place.

The Tunnel of Light has grown to be a loved part of the city’s Christmas celebration since it was introduced in 2016.

Made up of more than 57,000 bulbs and 45 metres long, the Hayhill display is believed to be one of the largest of its kind in Europe.

And Stefan Gurney, executive director of the Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), confirmed the tunnel would return this year, with safety measures in place.

It will be in the city from Thursday, November 12 to Tuesday, January 5.

Safety messages will be in place and people will be asked to walk on the left hand side, ensure they are socially distanced and avoid lingering so as to not overcrowd the area.

“It will be open every day in that time so people can come at different times,” Mr Gurney said. “We want to create that sense of wonder. We want it to feel like Christmas, while we are ensuring the safety measures.”

He said the BID also hoped to display Christmas projections on Norwich Castle once again, in the form of five-minute shows, enabling people to come and see them and move on.

In the tunnel’s first year in Norwich, the city centre welcomed an extra 200,000 visitors compared to 2015.