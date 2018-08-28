Search

Advanced search

Emotional candlelit procession brings Remembrance Day commemorations to a close

PUBLISHED: 20:52 11 November 2018 | UPDATED: 21:39 11 November 2018

Those in the procession of light, holding their candles at City Hall for the Vigil of Peace for Armistice Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Those in the procession of light, holding their candles at City Hall for the Vigil of Peace for Armistice Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

An emotional candlelit service and procession took place in Norwich, bringing Remembrance Day commemorations to a close.

The procession saw hundreds of men, women, veterans and children walk together in candlelight from Norwich Cathedral to the City Hall.

A short service at the cathedral showed a globe of peace being lit and the Norwich Chamber Choir, with the Motet Choir of Västerås Cathedralin Sweden singing.

After the service, members of the public followed the Bishop and the clergy out of the cathedral for the procession.

Carl Willkins, 67, of Hempnall, said: “Hearing everybody sing on the walk to the City Hall was beautiful, it just shows how great people in Norfolk are at coming together for moments like this.”

Candles are lit during the Service of Light at Norwich Cathedral for Armistice Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCandles are lit during the Service of Light at Norwich Cathedral for Armistice Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Candles in white paper boxes were handed out at the cathedral, though some members of the public brought their own.

Mr Willkins said: “I think Norfolk have done themselves so proud this evening, I think that it was a brilliant tribute.”

The roll of honour reading could be heard from the City Hall balcony as the procession walked up past Norwich Market.

Once at the hall, a short service was held by members of the church and the mayor of Norwich to remember those who died in battle.

Candles are lit during the Service of Light at Norwich Cathedral for Armistice Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCandles are lit during the Service of Light at Norwich Cathedral for Armistice Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

To end the ceremony, a beacon of peace was lit on the balcony of the city hall before bells around the city rung as part of the “A Cry for Peace” project.

Stacey Edwards, 32, of Rackheath, said: “I’m so glad to have been part of this tribute, it was great to see everybody join together and walk remembering those who died at war.

“I brought my two children with me, they’re still in primary school, but I still think it’s important for them to learn about the First and Second World Wars and what our country has been through.”

Armistice Day marks when the First World War ended, at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Weird Norfolk: Norfolk’s own Diagon Alley hidden beneath Norwich

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Marked police van stolen from police station and abandoned nearly 20 miles away after ‘erratic’ joyride

Picture: Ian Burt.

Man saved by dog after being confronted at knife-point

The incident happened in Tennyson Road, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Updated Two cars in crash which closed part of A47

Breydon Bridge , Yarmouth. Photo: Nick Butcher

Opinion ‘Just imagine if we scored goals in the first half too’ – Fans react to Norwich City’s late, late Lions show

The faces say it all as Norwich City fans celebrate victory over Millwall at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Poll Taxpayers could be left with £100,000 bill to repair church-owned wall

Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church wall has collapsed

Video LIVE: How Norfolk and Waveney are remembering those who fell on centenary of Armistice Day

Pages of the Sea at Brancaster showing sculpture of Driver Stephen Hewitt. Photo: Iain Fraser-Barker

Blackpool ho! The Strictly Come Dancing weekly round-up

RAF Servicewomen - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Emotional candlelit procession brings Remembrance Day commemorations to a close

Those in the procession of light, holding their candles at City Hall for the Vigil of Peace for Armistice Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Opinion Measles is on the rise - the time for us to take action is now

Measles is on the rise, but vaccination is simple - and vital, says Sharon Griffiths

Show Job Lists
Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast