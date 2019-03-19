Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Social media gurus to go on Instagram tour of Norwich’s most photogenic spots

19 March, 2019 - 13:44
The Instagram tour will take in some of Norwich's finest spots. Photo: PA/Antony Kelly

The Instagram tour will take in some of Norwich's finest spots. Photo: PA/Antony Kelly

Archant

A group of social media influencers will be taken on a guided tour of Norwich’s finest Instagram spots.

The tours, taking place on Saturday, will be led by Visit Norwich as part of a national Visit England campaign ahead of English Tourism Week.

Two tours of up to 20 Instagrammers - including some who are described as ambassadors of the city - will be taken around spots including Erpingham Gate, Cathedral Close, the market, Grosvenor Fish Bar and the Birdcage.

Similar guides will be taking place in 10 other English cities.

Most Read

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Father-of-two killed in head-on crash with lorry on wrong side of road, court told

The crash took place on Foulden Road between Foulden and Northwold. Picture: Simon Parkin

Goalkeeper charged with punching referee during football match

Feltwell Playing Field. Photo: Matthew Usher

‘He will manage a top European club’ - Sky is the limit for Farke says City chief Webber

Sporting director Stuart Webber rateds Daniel Farke's work highly at Norwich City after brokering a new deal for the head coach Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Woman, 54, to appear in court accused of murdering her husband

Jeyamalar Rajasingam who has appeard in court charged with the murder of her husband. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Plans for 200 new homes approved for second time - despite town’s objections

Plans for the development near Chediston Street, Halesworth, from Design and Access Statement. Photo: Christchurch Land and Estate Ltd.

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘Lovely, happy’ woman died while on holiday in north Norfolk

Pinewoods Holiday Park, Wells,PHOTO: IAN BURT

Farke’s on a horse? The story behind the chant bringing added fun to Norwich City’s promotion push

Lippstadt players and fans said farewell to Daniel Farke in 2015, in memorable style Picture: SV Lippstadt 08

Goalkeeper charged with punching referee during football match

Feltwell Playing Field. Photo: Matthew Usher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists