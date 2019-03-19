Social media gurus to go on Instagram tour of Norwich’s most photogenic spots
19 March, 2019 - 13:44
A group of social media influencers will be taken on a guided tour of Norwich’s finest Instagram spots.
The tours, taking place on Saturday, will be led by Visit Norwich as part of a national Visit England campaign ahead of English Tourism Week.
Two tours of up to 20 Instagrammers - including some who are described as ambassadors of the city - will be taken around spots including Erpingham Gate, Cathedral Close, the market, Grosvenor Fish Bar and the Birdcage.
Similar guides will be taking place in 10 other English cities.