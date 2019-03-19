Social media gurus to go on Instagram tour of Norwich’s most photogenic spots

The Instagram tour will take in some of Norwich's finest spots. Photo: PA/Antony Kelly Archant

A group of social media influencers will be taken on a guided tour of Norwich’s finest Instagram spots.

The tours, taking place on Saturday, will be led by Visit Norwich as part of a national Visit England campaign ahead of English Tourism Week.

Two tours of up to 20 Instagrammers - including some who are described as ambassadors of the city - will be taken around spots including Erpingham Gate, Cathedral Close, the market, Grosvenor Fish Bar and the Birdcage.

Similar guides will be taking place in 10 other English cities.