Raclette, mozzarella sticks and 140 types - what's in store at Norwich's first cheese festival?

The festival will take place in December. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

More than 140 different types of cheese will be on offer at a brie-lliant festival in Norwich later this year.

CheeseFest will be held at the Norfolk Showground on Saturday, December 14, as part of the 30th anniversary celebrations of Wallace and Gromit.

At the event, visitors can meet the characters, join in model making sessions with Aardman Animations, watch the films and sit in the live action vehicles.

But there will also be more than 140 different cheeses, along with melted raclette, cheese wheels and mozzarella sticks.

The event, which will also have a bar, will be one of 15 similar events around the country in 2019.

Other CheeseFest events already held this year boasted a menu including halloumi fries, grilled cheese toasties and macaroni and cheese.

For more information, click here.