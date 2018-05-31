Search

Courtesy Taxis sets up fundraising page to offer discounted travel for NHS staff

PUBLISHED: 13:50 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:50 29 April 2020

Courtesy Taxis managing director Mark Streeter, the company had given away more than 2500 journeys to frontline NHS workers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Archant

A Norwich taxi firm which has been offering NHS workers free travel during the coronavirus pandemic is asking the public to support the scheme so it can continue.

Mark Streeter, owner of Norwich taxi company Courtesy Taxis. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAYMark Streeter, owner of Norwich taxi company Courtesy Taxis. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Courtesy Taxis, based in Prince of Wales Road, has been providing free journeys to and from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to those with a valid NHS ID card from Norwich and surrounding areas.

It has also been offering discounted travel for hospital staff living further afield.

Since the scheme was launched at the beginning of April, the firm has given away more than 2,500 journeys, the cost of which has been covered by the business.

Now, to keep the scheme running as long as it’s needed, Courtesy Taxis is asking the public and local businesses to support the project through a newly set up Go Fund Me page.

Mark Streeter, the owner of Courtesy Taxis, said the scheme had exceeded all of his expectations.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s absolutely gone off the Richter scale. I’ve been surprised by how much it has taken off.

“It’s been terrific, we’ve had cards and lovely messages from the nurses saying thank-you. It’s just been fantastic in how it’s been taken up and a lot of the guys at Courtesy Taxis are really pleased to be part of something.”

Mr Streeter said having funded the scheme for a month, he was now looking for wider public support to keep the project running to enable Courtesy to still offer discounted travel to NHS staff.

He said: “We want to carry on giving these wonderful people cheap taxis but we need the help of the public.”

Going forward Mr Skeeter said the firm would offer NHS staff 50pc off travel for journeys up to the value of £10.00 or £5.00 off fares over £10.00.

Mr Streeter said the fundraising would make the project more sustainable for the business: “We as a business have paid our drivers to do this but we now need a bit of public support to carry on.

“As long as the funding is there [the scheme] will carry on” he said.

The Go Fund Me page can be found via: www.gofundme.com/f/50nhstravel

