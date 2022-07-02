Epic Pacific voyage takes shape for rowers thanks to Norfolk Show

From left: Cutu Serruys, Luca Feser and Matt Siely at the Royal Norfolk Show, with the boat they are using on the Pacific ocean to raise money for charity - Credit: Luca Feser

The power of the Royal Norfolk Show means a group of rowers are set to take on an epic ocean race for charity.

Luca Feser, Matt Siely and Cutu Serruys will make an exhausting 2,800-mile journey through two time zones, from the Californian coast to Hawaii, in June 2023 to raise funds for charity The Ocean Cleanup.

The trio were invited to the Norfolk Show and took part in a 48-hour rowing fundraiser which ran for the duration of the show.

The group were donated the equipment by Norwich Rowing Club and were able to raise £1,000.

From left: Cutu Serruys, Luca Feser and Matt Siely, who undertook a 48-hour rowing fundraiser at the Norfolk Show - Credit: Luca Feser

More importantly, the group were face to face with other businesses and people, which spread awareness for the event.

Mr Feser stressed the importance of the 48-hour rowing, as it proved the three were serious.

It also started important conversations with other groups there, and potential sponsorship - both financially and practical - such as funding dehydrated food needed for the voyage or even becoming their main sponsor.

Luca Feser, left, Cutu Serruys, centre, and Matt Siely trio undertook a 48-hour rowing fundraiser at the Norfolk Show - Credit: Luca Feser

Mr Feser, the team leader, who lives in Pottergate in Norwich, said the relationships built highlighted the very best of what the show offers.

“I have been trying for the last three months, reaching out online with little success,” he said.

“But, after these three days at the show, I think we could cover half the trip through the conversations we have had.

“I think the rowing side was so important for this - it proved to people we were serious. We are not just talking the talk, but are walking the walk.

“We never expected to have the response that we did, the show has helped us. I have had a lot of sleepless nights around the funding of our trip - but this will help me rest a lot easier now.”

The trio are raising money for charity, The Ocean Cleanup, who are working to clear up the seas. - Credit: Ocean Cleanup

The friends - who met at Langley School and all live in the Norwich area - will be sharing a boat which they have funded themselves, costing the group £60,000.

It is not just financial support they will be offering the charity.

The crew will use GPS to record rubbish patches along the route and it will cross-reference back to Ocean Cleanup to help them in their efforts to tackle plastics and other wastes in the ocean.