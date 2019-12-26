'We are on the same page' - How bar plans to keep on top of noise this New Year's Eve

Adam Coulton, inset, organiser of the Rooftop Gardens' NYE party. Picture: Ibiza Brunch/Louisa Baldwin Ibiza brunch/Louisa Baldwin

An events organiser has revealed the measures he is taking to ensure a New Year's Eve party in the city centre does not disturb its neighbours.

In the past, promoters organising events at the Rooftop Gardens on Rose Lane in Norwich have struggled to keep neighbours happy, with noise from the venue penetrating into the homes of those living nearby.

However, as the venue gets prepared to see out 2019, the organiser of its celebrations has promised neighbours noise levels will be kept to an absolute minimum - and has revealed how he plans to do this.

Adam Coulton, who is involved in organising the annual Nearly Festival, has taken on the job of hosting New Year's Eve at the Rooftop Gardens, which will see the bar transformed into a Las Vegas-style casino.

And the venue will be equipped with high-tech decibel readers which will be monitored throughout the night to make sure noise is kept under control.

Mr Coulton, who organised an Ibiza night at the venue in October, said: "I have had many discussions and meetings with residents living nearby to get a grip of what levels are acceptable and how I can put on events that do not disturb them. I feel like we are now all on the same page.

"I am incredibly experienced in organising music events - it's what I do - and know how to keep events at respectable levels of noise."

In the past, events at the Rooftop Gardens have resulted in several complaints from neighbours about noise and earlier this year the venue was investigated over its events by the city council. However, Mr Coulton was not involved in organising any of the events that received complaints.

He said: "As New Year's Eve approaches I don't want people living nearby to worry about the events that have happened in the past. I am in a completely different world to what has happened in the past and know what is acceptable."

The event will see a variety of entertainment, including DJs, magic performances and a prize giveaway of a trip for two to Las Vegas.