Norwich named most faithful city in the UK

Most people in Norwich said they had never cheated on a partner. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Norwich has topped a list which reveals the most faithful cities in the UK.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Couples in Norwich can sleep easier than those living in London, Birmingham and Belfast.

That's because according to research from dating service Match, people in romantic relationships in Norwich are more faithful than their counterparts in any other UK city.

The study, which surveyed adults in monogamous relationships to find out how many had ever cheated on a partner, found that 81pc of people in Norwich said they had never been unfaithful.

This is how the most faithful top ten looks along with the percentage of faithful participants:

1. Norwich (81 per cent)

2. Bristol (76 per cent)

You may also want to watch:

3. Liverpool (74 per cent)

4. Glasgow (73 per cent)

5. Manchester / Nottingham (71 per cent)

6. Edinburgh / Leeds / Newcastle (70 per cent)

7. Brighton / Southampton (69 per cent)

8. Belfast (68 per cent)

9. Birmingham (66 per cent)

10. London (65 per cent)