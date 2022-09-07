OPINION: Norwich's roadworks woes have driven me mad this summer

Opinion

The junction of Grove Road and Ipswich Road is one of many areas in Norwich currently closed for roadworks - Credit: Derek Williams

It was while listening to my 12 and 15 year old daughters talk about 'roadman' that I jumped into the conversation and explained my frustration at going past road works the previous day and noticing that nobody was working and how that got me so annoyed.

I quickly learned they were talking about a completely different type of road man, so I walked away and researched the meaning of the word. ‘Roadman’ is apparently a slang word from the 21st century describing a boy, normally a teenager, as someone who thoroughly knows the ins and outs of his area.

That learned, I still want to vent my frustration at road works and I have been trying to work out what it is that rubs me the wrong way about them. Is it the surprise signs going up overnight? The timing of when the work happens? The length of time it takes to fix a stretch of road or just the frustration of it all?

I would say all of the above and more.

This summer for me it was on the school run a week before school closed that my blood started to boil. With only one lane open on Newmarket Road, and one on the ring road, driving into the city became a nightmare. Further on Unthank Road and Mount Pleasant were also closed. What was going on? With everyone just trying to get to school or work I watched as the British sat politely in the traffic jam.

It was impossible to predict the timing of a journey and everyone was just muddling along until the term ends. It was a nightmare to get to school and the queues leading into the city were total madness. As I also politely joined the queues each day I considered how other countries deal with such issues of road works.

I thought of Zimbabwe but then again what’s the point? The potholes there are big enough to swim in, unless it is in areas of investment by the Chinese in exchange for minerals.

And then I pondered on the joys of driving on French and Spanish roads which are kept in such good condition; and, when roadworks are necessary, they are fast, efficient and the traffic is kept flowing so no frustration there. In Japan, which I visited many moons ago, I was amazed to see hundreds of road workers working through the night to get work completed and ready before day break and the morning traffic.

I suppose when you’re on the receiving end you may see things from a different perspective but why can’t some of the work be carried out at night when there is less traffic? And why can’t whole teams be sent to focus on one area quickly before moving on to another? And why not wait until the school holidays before doing work in school areas, and why weren’t a lot of the roadworks carried out during Covid, when the traffic was greatly reduced?

What I’d like to know is how the road works are planned. For someone like me who just sees signs of road closures suddenly appear I can’t help wondering how decisions are made as to which roadworks to do and when.

Also, why can’t the roads be closed, or access restricted, only at times when work is currently under way? How many of us have seen ’Road closed’ signs in place long before the work starts and after it has finished.

Recently, I’ve also noticed such signs miles before the actual road works with no indication of where the closure is. And I can’t be the only one to wonder why I often pass lane restrictions, with lines of bollards extending for several miles, and not a single workman in sight.

Having had my moan, I do appreciate that the current closures on the A11 are essential for well overdue maintenance and I’m keeping my fingers crossed for motorists that the project does finish on time as for so many of us, it is our route into and back from the world beyond Norfolk.

To end on a positive note though I was very impressed with the decision makers for the A14 who grabbed the opportunity of lockdown and completed the new road in record time.

So as work and school life returns to normal after a wonderful summer, here is me hoping most of the road closures will be complete and we can all travel with less frustration.