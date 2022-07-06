Revealed: Norfolk roads where motorists experience worst delays

Grapes Hill roundabout on the inner ring road in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Motorists using the inner ring road in Norwich suffer some of the worst traffic delays outside London, new figures show.

Congestion and heavy traffic means drivers using the A147 spend an average of almost two and half minutes at a standstill for every mile they travel.

Data from the Department of Transport reveals it had the ninth-highest average delay in the country for locally managed A roads outside London in 2021.

The worst locally maintained A roads for delays ha\ve ben revealed including near Riverside in Norwich - Credit: Archant

The road, which encircles the city and includes congestion hot-spots at Riverside, the Grapes Hill roundabout and Dereham Road crossroads, was also the slowest A road in Norfolk, with an average speed of just 12.2mph.

Mile Cross Road is the second slowest, with an average speed of 14.3mph, and second worst for delays with one and a half minutes added for every mile travelled.

Other Norwich routes where motorists experienced delays of over a minute included Ipswich Road where the average speed was just 16.2mph.

Slower moving traffic was also experienced on Aylsham Road, which had an average speed of 18.3mph, Yarmouth Road (19.4mph), Newmarket Road (20.1mph) and Mile Cross Lane and Mousehold Lane (21.3mph).

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norfolk County Council leaders have said the slower speeds in busy urban roads help create a safer environment for all.

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: “It’s quite right that motorised traffic in busy urban areas in general moves at a slower pace as this creates a safer environment for all, which is why many city streets already have a 20mph limit in place."

Across Norfolk the biggest delays were experienced on the A1076 Lynn Road in Gaywood, King’s Lynn, and the A1243 in Great Yarmouth, which links the town centre with Gapton Hall retail park.

In contrast the roads with the fewest delays were the A134, the A17, the A1122 near Downham Market and the A1088 near Thetford.

Highest average speeds on locally managed A roads were on the Northern Distributor Road, the A17 and the A1088 between Thetford and Diss.

The A47 in Great Yarmouth is among the roads with longest delays - Credit: Archant

The figures exclude major roads managed by the National Highways.

The biggest delays and slowest average speeds on National Highways routes were seen on the A47 in Great Yarmouth and the A47 between Wisbech and King’s Lynn.

The highest average speed was 70mph on the A47 dual carriageway near Dereham.

