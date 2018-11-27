Search

Advanced search

Firefighters free person from vehicle in Framingham Earl crash

27 November, 2018 - 18:31
Emergency services were called to Norwich Road shortly after 3.40pm today (November 27) to reports of a crash. Photo: Google

Emergency services were called to Norwich Road shortly after 3.40pm today (November 27) to reports of a crash. Photo: Google

Archant

Firefighters had to free a person from their vehicle following a crash in Framingham Earl.

Emergency services were called to Norwich Road shortly after 3.40pm today (November 27) to reports of a crash.

Norfolk fire service said crews from Carrow and Earlham were sent to the scene and “released” one person from a vehicle.

• Updates to follow

• Did you see anything? Email luke.powell@archant.co.uk

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Beauty therapist collapsed and died 17 days after breast enlargement

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Another 291 homes to be built on outskirts of Dereham after plans approved despite opposition

Westfield Lane in Toftwood near Dereham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Video No no no! Giant inflatable Santa causes traffic chaos

An inflatable Santa blocking Cromwell Road in Wisbech. Photo: Muhammad Fareed

Video Family-run toy shop swindled by fraudsters with fake £50 notes

Richard Harding outside Puff's Toy Shop in Wymondham, where fraudsters stole £200. Photo: Richard Harding

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Live MATCHDAY LIVE: Hull v Norwich City – Canaries aim to cement Championship lead

Follow our live coverage as Norwich City look to continue their stunning EFL Championship form, when they take their white away kit to struggling Hull.

Video No no no! Giant inflatable Santa causes traffic chaos

An inflatable Santa blocking Cromwell Road in Wisbech. Photo: Muhammad Fareed

Video Man jailed and told to give his collection of 5,000 rare bird eggs to Natural History Museum

Daniel Lingham Photo: Bill Smith

Video Do you still have a local? Almost a quarter of our pubs have closed since turn of the millennium

From Left: Nigel Davies, Jane Edrupt, Mary Seward (Deputy Mayor of North Walsham), Richard Cornwall and Sue Squires. Picture: Maurice Gray

Everything you need to know as Art Fair East returns to Norwich

Brian Korteling and Will Teather outside St Andrews Hall - the venue for Art Fair East 2018
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast