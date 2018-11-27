Firefighters free person from vehicle in Framingham Earl crash
27 November, 2018 - 18:31
Archant
Firefighters had to free a person from their vehicle following a crash in Framingham Earl.
Emergency services were called to Norwich Road shortly after 3.40pm today (November 27) to reports of a crash.
Norfolk fire service said crews from Carrow and Earlham were sent to the scene and “released” one person from a vehicle.
• Updates to follow
