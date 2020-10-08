Search

One person hurt and traffic held up as car hit telegraph pole

PUBLISHED: 12:20 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 08 October 2020

A car and telegraph pole were damaged in Norwich Road, Dereham. Picture: Noah Vickers

Archant

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash in mid Norfolk in which a telegraph pole was damaged and one person suffered injuries.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue and the East of England Ambulance Service were on the scene at after the incident in Norwich Road, Dereham, which happened just before 10.40am on Thursday, October 8.

A spokesman from the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We sent an ambulance and a rapid response car to the scene.

“We transferred one patient to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.”

Konecktbus said on social media just after 11am it would not be able to make it to some stops because of the crash.

They said: “We are unable to serve Eckling Grange, Norwich Road or Crown Road in Dereham until further notice due to a collision and fallen telegraph poles. Apologies.”

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said the incident had been resolved by 11.11am, and the road was reopened following a temporary closure.

