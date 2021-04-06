News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich road closed for two days for resurfacing works

Sarah Burgess

Published: 1:39 PM April 6, 2021   
Part of Silver Road will be closed for two days for resurfacing works

A section of Silver Road in Norwich will be closed for two days to allow for council resurfacing work.

Silver Road will be closed from a point 40m south of Mousehold Avenue junction to just south of St Olaves junction from 7am on Thursday, April 8 for two days.

The closure will also extend to the junctions of Mousehold Avenue, Beaconsfield Road and Knowsley Road - approximately 40m from the Silver Road give way lines.

Parking will be prohibited on the sections of the road where the work is taking place, but access to businesses and homes will be maintained at all times.

Due to the nature of the works Norfolk County Council is warning that some disruption is inevitable, however special signs will indicate that businesses are open as usual and a fully-signed diversion route will be in place during the works.

The council says it is carrying out work during the Easter Holidays to minimise some of this disruption.


