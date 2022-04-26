People in Wroxham told keep doors and windows closed due to gas leak
People in Wroxham have been warned to keep their doors and windows closed following a gas leak.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service is telling people to stay away from the Norwich Road area due to the incident which was first reported at 3.15pm today (April 26).
The road is currently closed and bus services have been affected.
In a tweet, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are currently dealing with an incident in Wroxham, in the vicinity of Norwich Road.
"We would ask local residents to please stay away from the scene and to keep doors and windows shut."
Bus travel is also disrupted due to the gas leak and First Bus and Konectbus have warned of delays and changes to their services.
