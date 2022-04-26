People in Wroxham told keep doors and windows closed due to gas leak

The A1151 Norwich Road is closed in Wroxham due to a gas leak and locals in the area have been asked to keep their windows and doors closed - Credit: Google

People in Wroxham have been warned to keep their doors and windows closed following a gas leak.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service is telling people to stay away from the Norwich Road area due to the incident which was first reported at 3.15pm today (April 26).

The road is currently closed and bus services have been affected.

In a tweet, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are currently dealing with an incident in Wroxham, in the vicinity of Norwich Road.

"We would ask local residents to please stay away from the scene and to keep doors and windows shut."

Bus travel is also disrupted due to the gas leak and First Bus and Konectbus have warned of delays and changes to their services.

5B - WROXHAM road closure Norwich Rd.1615 and 1815 from Norwich will terminate at Wroxham (Petrol Garage)1715 from Norwich will operate to Stalham via Coltishall, single deck bus in use. 1610, 1714, 1914 from Stalham will not operate. Severe delays expected on remainder of route — Konectbus (@konectbuses) April 26, 2022

⚠️ SERVICE UPDATE ⚠️



Emergency road closure in Wroxham, service 12 will be terminating at Sprowston Tesco due to nowhere to turn round.



We do apologise for the inconvenience caused. — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) April 26, 2022

