Cyclist yelled at by passenger just before crash with car

Norwich Road in the village of Booton, near Reepham. Police are investigating after a cyclist was injured in a crash with a car there. Picture: Google StreetView Archant

A cyclist was shouted at from a car just before a collision in which he was injured.

The incident happened in Norwich Road, Booton, near Reepham, on Thursday, August 20, shortly after 6pm.

Norfolk Police said the cyclist, a man in his 30s, suffered minor grazing and bruising injuries in the collision.

Police said: “Prior to the incident the female passenger of the car shouted at the cyclist.”

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who might have seen what happened, or who was travelling in the area and may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should contact PC William Sutton at Aylsham Police Station on 101.