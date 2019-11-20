Search

Advanced search

'Just digging random holes': search on for missing time capsule

PUBLISHED: 11:05 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 20 November 2019

The Class of 1999 are searching for their time capsule. Pictures: Suffolk County Council

The Class of 1999 are searching for their time capsule. Pictures: Suffolk County Council

Archant

Classmates who buried a time capsule 20 years ago are scratching their heads - because they cannot remember where.

The Class of 1999 are searching for their time capsule. Picture: Ian BurtThe Class of 1999 are searching for their time capsule. Picture: Ian Burt

The class of 1999 at Norwich Road Academy, Thetford, got back in contact with each other over social media to celebrate 20 years since leaving the school.

Hannah Hedingham, 33, created the Class of '99 Facebook page. But after chatting to former classmates she realised they did not know where the time capsule was.

The Center Parcs worker said: "In 1999, because it was the turn of the century, we decided as a class to bury a time capsule and dig it up in 20 years.

"It occurred to me that we hadn't dug it up so I set up a Facebook page to get everyone together, go to the school and see what's in it.

Hannah Hedingham is on the hunt for a time capsule with her classmates. Picture: Hannah HedinghamHannah Hedingham is on the hunt for a time capsule with her classmates. Picture: Hannah Hedingham

"But the school has dug numerous holes in the field and we can't find it. I didn't think it would be that difficult to find a big metal capsule in the ground."

You may also want to watch:

It is debated among the classmates whether a slab or brick was put down to mark the location.

The mother-of-two added: "We know there's a VHS in there and we wrote a little section on each part of the school but we will have to transfer it onto DVD, that's if we can find it.

"We know when we buried it there was already a building on the field but since there has been another one erected on the field but the group of us are adamant that the capsule wasn't buried underneath the new building.

"The school has had an archaeology team in with metal detectors but there is so much shrapnel on the field that they are just digging random holes."

The group is hoping that as more former classmates come forward someone might be able to locate it.

Ms Hedingham, of Prior Stephen Way, added: "It was quite the small school at the time, there were two classes per year, so there are only about 50 people to find and we have found at least half us.

"We were hoping that someone might know where it is, we could have a reunion without it but it's the main reason for the meet."

Most Read

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Grand city centre building finally sells to local firm

Create Consulting MD, Jonathan Cage. Pic: Archant

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Woman, 28, arrested after roundabout crash

Fuller's Hill roundabout in Great Yarmouth, near where the collision happened. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Norwich Italian restaurant reaches top spot on TripAdvisor

Saporita Norwich owners Veronica Iapichino and her mum Patrizia Buoso are celebrating after ranking top on TripAdvisor Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I’ll be back doing the job I love’ - doorman speaks out after vicious attack

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Police swoop on house to arrest man for human trafficking

Police have raided a home in Norwich in an operation against an international human trafficking ring. Picture: Ian Burt.

Grand city centre building finally sells to local firm

Create Consulting MD, Jonathan Cage. Pic: Archant

Power station back online after £180m revamp

King's Lynn Power Station, which has been recommissioned after an £180m upgrade Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists