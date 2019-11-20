'Just digging random holes': search on for missing time capsule

Classmates who buried a time capsule 20 years ago are scratching their heads - because they cannot remember where.

The class of 1999 at Norwich Road Academy, Thetford, got back in contact with each other over social media to celebrate 20 years since leaving the school.

Hannah Hedingham, 33, created the Class of '99 Facebook page. But after chatting to former classmates she realised they did not know where the time capsule was.

The Center Parcs worker said: "In 1999, because it was the turn of the century, we decided as a class to bury a time capsule and dig it up in 20 years.

"It occurred to me that we hadn't dug it up so I set up a Facebook page to get everyone together, go to the school and see what's in it.

"But the school has dug numerous holes in the field and we can't find it. I didn't think it would be that difficult to find a big metal capsule in the ground."

It is debated among the classmates whether a slab or brick was put down to mark the location.

The mother-of-two added: "We know there's a VHS in there and we wrote a little section on each part of the school but we will have to transfer it onto DVD, that's if we can find it.

"We know when we buried it there was already a building on the field but since there has been another one erected on the field but the group of us are adamant that the capsule wasn't buried underneath the new building.

"The school has had an archaeology team in with metal detectors but there is so much shrapnel on the field that they are just digging random holes."

The group is hoping that as more former classmates come forward someone might be able to locate it.

Ms Hedingham, of Prior Stephen Way, added: "It was quite the small school at the time, there were two classes per year, so there are only about 50 people to find and we have found at least half us.

"We were hoping that someone might know where it is, we could have a reunion without it but it's the main reason for the meet."