Valentine's day festival in Norwich to end violence against women and girls

Norwich Rising is part of the global One Billion Rising campaign.

A festival in the city centre which aims to break the chain of violence against women and girls will take place on Valentine's day.

An annual one hour festival of music and dance will take place at the Forum on Valentines Day, aiming to break the chain of violence against women and girls.

Now in its eighth year Norwich Rising will be held outside the Forum on Millennium Plain in Norwich from 1-2pm on Friday February, 14.

The centrepiece of the event will be the international flashmob dance called "Break the Chain", choreographed by Debbie Allen from Fame.

The event is part of the global One Billion Rising campaign, the figure of which refers to a UN statistic that one in three women will be raped or beaten in her lifetime.

Eloise O'Hare, co-ordinator, said: "We know that Norwich Rising makes a difference. Survivors tell us their trauma is transformed by dancing outside with hundreds of people of all ages and abilities, taking back control of their bodies and using their energy to change the world and make it a safer place."