Rush hour traffic delays after cars crash on roundabout

PUBLISHED: 09:07 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:12 16 January 2020

The rounabout at the bottom of St Crispins Road in Norwich where two cars crashed on January 16, 2020. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Google maps

Rush hour drivers on part of a busy road are facing major delays after two cars crashed on a roundabout.

The incident took place close to the Halfords store on the roundabout at the bottom of St Crispins Road and Barn Road, Norwich, just after 7.30am on Thursday, January 16.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said two cars, including a Nissan Micra, were involved and officers were on the scene at 8.20am.

She added no-one was injured in the minor collision but traffic problems were being caused on parts of the nearby inner ring road due to the vehicles being stuck on the road.

Traffic can get past but part of the roundabout is down to one-lane while the cars wait to be removed from the busy carriageway.

Delays appear to be between the Halfords roundabout and Norwich Puppet Theatre.

No other emergency services were called.

For travel updates visit EDP live traffic map.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

