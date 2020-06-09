People across Norwich area left without running water

Hundreds of homes across Norwich and beyond were left with low water pressure or no supply at all after a pump failure.

People across the Norwich area have been left without running water this morning after a pump failure.

The interruption to the water supply began early on Tuesday, June 9, affecting residents of the city and surrounding areas, from Cringleford and Keswick south of Norwich to Buxton and the area of RAF Coltishall further north.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “We’re really sorry but some customers in Norwich may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

“We’ve had a pump failure in the area that we’re working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

“We’re really sorry we’ve inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience.”

Engineers are trying to fix the problem and work is under way.

People took to Twitter to share the news that their water supply had been affected, with residents from NR1 to NR8 complaining of low water pressure or no supply at all.

Anglian Water is hopeful that normal supply will be restored to all homes by 10am.