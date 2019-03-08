'A little bit boring': Residents react to unhappy statistic

As you wander the streets of Norwich, it's hard to not fall in love with breath taking architecture and luscious scenery of the city centre.

The smell of handmade meals from the market waft through Gentleman's Walk six-days a week, while stall holders from the inner-city market sell fruit, fish and flowers.

Down the cobbled lanes, independent stores flourish while Norwich City fans celebrate their Premier League team in their local pub.

However, a recent study from the office of national statistics revealed Norwich was among the bottom five unhappiest places to live, based on a sense of worth, happiness, life satisfaction and anxiety.

Les Humphreys, 71, from Norwich said: "I thought it would be one of the best places in the country to live. I think people seem happy here - I only meet people who love Norwich.

"I think if you go anywhere else you will see how great it is - I think people forget and take it for granted."

However, he said there is an issue with homelessness and drug abuse in the city.

"There is a lot of homeless people - when you see them on the street it doesn't make you feel the best," Mr Humphreys said.

Joe, 17, described the city as "a little bit boring".

"It is not the nicest place to live. I would move to Australia if I was going to move anywhere because I have family there near Sydney. "I don't shop in Norwich - I do all my shopping online and I only come into the city when I have to."

Liz and Michael Edwards, who also live in Norwich, claimed the market "used to be a lot better" and there is an issue with traffic in the city centre, but they were ultimately happy living in the city.

Mrs Edwards said: "It is a beautiful city - I wouldn't want to live anywhere else.

"There are two cathedrals - the Roman Catholic and the Church of England and there are all the historic buildings."

