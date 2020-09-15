Search

Norwich will not have coronavirus marshals

PUBLISHED: 07:33 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:14 15 September 2020

Shoppers wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shoppers wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Norwich will not see any coronavirus marshals, after the city council chose to reject the scheme.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, told BBC Radio Norfolk: “There is nothing wrong with an idea as long as it has money behind it, training, a time for implementation and additional resources for councils who are already working at maximum capacity.”

More: What will the new coronavirus marshals do?

Prime minister Boris Johnson announced plans for introducing the marshals at last Wednesday’s Downing Street press conference as part of tougher measures, including the much-publicised Rule of Six.

Mr Johnson said marshals would have no formal powers of arrest but would be able to break up groups of more than six in town centres. They would have to alert police if fines are handed out.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: ArchantAlan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: Archant

There was no further funding from government specifically to fund marshals, who would be employed by local councils.

