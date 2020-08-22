Protesters armed with megaphones and an inflatable canoe march through city

A protest held in Norwich to show support for refugees. Picture: David Hannant Archant

Activists armed with megaphones, banners and an inflatable canoe have marched through the city to show their support for refugees braving torrid conditions to cross the channel.

Led by Hugh Stanners, who also organised protests against a racist poster which was put up in a city tower block in January, the protesters marched through the city with the message that “refugees are welcome here”.

The march, which had around a dozen participants, began at the Forum before visiting this newspaper’s headquarters at Prospect House and ITV’s base at the top of Prince of Wales Road.

Mr Stanners said the route was specifically selected to highlight the group’s disappointment with the way the national press has covered boats crossing the English Channel.

Green Party city councillor Lesley Grahame, who joined the march, said: “We are a nation of refugees and we want to share the message that we stand with asylum seekers.”