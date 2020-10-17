Norwich sees its highest number of coronavirus cases on record

Norwich has seen its highest rate of coronavirus infections, according to Public Health England figures. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN BRITTANY WOODMAN

The number of coronavirus cases in Norwich has reached an all-time high, new figures have revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Figures from Public Health England for the seven days up to October 13, show the number of Covid-19 cases in Norwich has risen to 93.9 per 100,000 people - the highest infection rate ever recorded in the city.

The rate of infection in Norwich for the previous week, the seven days up to October 6, was 66.2 per 100,000 people.

In total 132 positive cases were recorded in the city in the week up to October 13, a rise from 93 the previous week.

The rise in Norwich has been partly attributed to the University of East Anglia’s voluntary testing system, which has led to more positive tests.

But the number of infections in Norwich is still lower than the rate in England, which stands at 164.2 per 100,000 people.

The city, and the rest of the county, remain in the lowest tier of the government’s three tier system.

You may also want to watch:

Across the region, there were 61 new cases in Breckland, 45 in Broadland, 60 in Great Yarmouth, 37 in north Norfolk and 54 in south Norfolk in the seven days to October 13.

Great Yarmouth is the only area that has seen a fall in cases and its infection rate after a sharp rise in recent weeks.

In the latest figures the rate has fallen to 60.4 cases per 100,000 people, down from 74.5 in the seven days to October 6.

In King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases has remained the same at 60, during both the seven days up to October 6 and up to October 13.

The rate has also remained the same, at 39.6 cases per 100,000 people, for those two weeks.

In the seven days to October 13 the infection rate went up in Breckland to 43.6 per 100,000 people compared to 36.4 in the seven days up to October 6.

In Broadland the rate increased to 34.4 from 32.1 the previous week.

North Norfolk has now risen to an infection rate of 35.3 compared to 25.8 the previous week and in South Norfolk the number of Covid cases increased from 31.9 to 38.3 per 100,000 people.

East Suffolk and Mid Suffolk also saw an increase with their infection rates rising from 35.7 and 33.7 in the seven days to October 6 to 41.7 and 51 respectively.