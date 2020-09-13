Station set for major parking overhaul - but coronavirus could throw plans off track

A major overhaul of parking facilities could be on the way at Norwich’s train station, which would add several extra spaces.

However, rail bosses have warned that the scheme could yet be thrown off track by the coronavirus pandemic.

Greater Anglia has lodged a bid to Norwich City Council for permission to carry out a series of upgrades on the car parks at Norwich station, which would see changes made to both the main forecourt and the site on Lower Clarence Road.

The raft of changes would see a building on the Lower Clarence Road car park relocated to allow for additional parking space, new fencing and resurfacing. It would take the capacity of this site from 280 to 305.

The plans also propose a reconfiguration of the main forecourt car park at the station, which would see the number of accessible spaces boosted from five to 20.

This would, though, see the overall reduction of spaces in the car park from 102 to 94.

However, with the plans being finalised ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic, a spokesman for Greater Anglia said that the eventual scheme may change, despite the application having only been lodged this month.

The spokesman said: “The car park on Lower Clarence Road in Norwich is among a number of car park enhancements on the Greater Anglia network we are considering. We submitted an application for “Certificate of lawfulness of proposed use or development” with the local planning authority.

“It is important to note that the designs were finalised prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and may change. We will consider next steps to proceed with the development when we receive feedback from Norwich City Council.”

They added that due to the likelihood of changes, the rail company was unable to provide details of how much the scheme would cost, how long the works would take to complete and when they may be held.

In total the proposals would see 499 parking spaces available across the site, with a motorcycle parking area also touted for the Lower Clarence Street site.

Norwich City Council will consider the application in due course.