Search

Advanced search

Norwich becomes latest railway station to get water fountain for passengers

PUBLISHED: 09:06 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:06 26 September 2019

An Aviva-sponsored water fountain at Norwich railway station, the latest installed by operator Greater Anglia. Picture: Greater Anglia

An Aviva-sponsored water fountain at Norwich railway station, the latest installed by operator Greater Anglia. Picture: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia

Passengers at Norwich railway station will now be able to refill water bottles for free.

Greater Anglia has opened a new water fountain at the station, the 11th on the operator's network. It is sponsored by Aviva and has been installed at the information office on the main concourse.

You may also want to watch:

Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia's asset management director, said: "More than 4.5 million people use Norwich railway station every year and we hope that by providing free water, it will help makes passengers' journeys a little easier."

She added that it was one of several sustainable initiatives the company was implementing including the use of LED lighting and food waste recycling.

Last year, Greater Anglia became one of the first train operators in England to offer free water to passengers after installing water fountains at three railway stations. More than 100,000 bottles have been refilled so far.

Most Read

Owners of prominent ‘eyesore’ in town could be forced to sell up

The derelict former Shannocks hotel on the seafront in Sheringham is a prominent eyesore in the North Norfolk town. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“I was told to look sexy” - the top Norfolk model who found global fame at 13 and left it all behind at 21

Norfolk model Sarah Leo, formerly Sarah Thomas. Pictures: Bill Smith (main) and Sarah Leo (inset)

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘Serious failings’ found at private school months before it suddenly closed

Hethersett Old Hall School. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

“I was told to look sexy” - the top Norfolk model who found global fame at 13 and left it all behind at 21

Norfolk model Sarah Leo, formerly Sarah Thomas. Pictures: Bill Smith (main) and Sarah Leo (inset)

Man, 22, was found drowned in lake

The inquest was held at Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale

‘Holy grail’ rare moth spotted in Norfolk – 50 years after it was believed extinct

The Clifden Nonpareil moth, thought to have been extinct in Britain for 50 years, has now recolonised and is breeding again. Picture: Andrew Cooper/Butterfly Conservation/PA Wire

Smash-hit musical SIX leads new season line-up at Theatre Royal

SIX the Musical Credit: Idil Sukan

‘The best ever’: More than 15,000 visits to town’s Heritage Open Days Festival

Inside Lowestoft Signal Box, with signaller Bernie Ladd (right) during the Heritage Open Days Festival in the town. Pictures: Mick Howes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists