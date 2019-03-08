Norwich becomes latest railway station to get water fountain for passengers

An Aviva-sponsored water fountain at Norwich railway station, the latest installed by operator Greater Anglia. Picture: Greater Anglia Greater Anglia

Passengers at Norwich railway station will now be able to refill water bottles for free.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Greater Anglia has opened a new water fountain at the station, the 11th on the operator's network. It is sponsored by Aviva and has been installed at the information office on the main concourse.

You may also want to watch:

Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia's asset management director, said: "More than 4.5 million people use Norwich railway station every year and we hope that by providing free water, it will help makes passengers' journeys a little easier."

She added that it was one of several sustainable initiatives the company was implementing including the use of LED lighting and food waste recycling.

Last year, Greater Anglia became one of the first train operators in England to offer free water to passengers after installing water fountains at three railway stations. More than 100,000 bottles have been refilled so far.