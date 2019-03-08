Can you spot yourself taking part in the Norwich Pretty Muddy Race for Life?

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Archant

Thousands of people have taken part in one of the biggest charity events of the year in a bid to raise a record amount of money for Cancer Research UK.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

On Saturday, (May 11) despite chilly temperatures those willing to get a bit dirty for a good cause took part in the Pretty Muddy Kids, 5K and 10K events at the Norfolk Showground.

Our photographers were there to capture the moments people set off, tackled the many obstacles and complete the course with a smile on their face.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know who took part in our photos from the day?

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

You may also want to watch: