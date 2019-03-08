Search

Can you spot yourself taking part in the Norwich Pretty Muddy Race for Life?

PUBLISHED: 14:29 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 11 May 2019

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Archant

Thousands of people have taken part in one of the biggest charity events of the year in a bid to raise a record amount of money for Cancer Research UK.

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

On Saturday, (May 11) despite chilly temperatures those willing to get a bit dirty for a good cause took part in the Pretty Muddy Kids, 5K and 10K events at the Norfolk Showground.

Our photographers were there to capture the moments people set off, tackled the many obstacles and complete the course with a smile on their face.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know who took part in our photos from the day?

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

