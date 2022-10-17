Norwich Puppet Theatre launches search for new faces

Norwich Puppet Theatre is looking for new faces to lead its board - Credit: Archant

It's a beloved city institution and one of only two theatres of its type in the country.

But Norwich Puppet Theatre is now seeking new people - bursting with ideas and energy - to lead the charity's board.

The Puppet Theatre in Norwich - Credit: Simon Finlay

After nearly 14 years as a trustee, most of them as chairman, Nic Hopkins has announced he is stepping down, and a vice-chair is also sought.

Mr Hopkins said: “I have a passion for the puppet theatre, but after many years, it is important to attract some new energy and new ideas.

"Our puppet theatre is such a valuable part of the Norfolk and Norwich Arts Landscape, as well as playing an important part in the development of the puppet theatre art form and the development of artists."

Nic Hopkins - Credit: Nic Hopkins

Peter Beck, director of the theatre, based in the medieval church of St James the Less in Whitefriars, said: “We hope to attract candidates who are passionate about this cultural and educational offer in the Norwich and Norfolk local landscape, and feel they might have the energy, connections and skills to take a leading part in the next phase of our story."

An information pack can be downloaded from https://puppettheatre.co.uk/get-involved/vacancies, with a closing date of November 30.