Published: 11:13 AM February 6, 2021

Colette Garrigan as been appointed as the new manager of the Norwich Puppet Theatre - Credit: Norwich Puppet Theatre

A much-loved Norfolk puppet theatre will soon have a new manager, who says “better days are on their way” for the arts industry.

Norwich Puppet Theatre said on Friday that Colette Garrigan had been appointed its new manager. Ms Garrigan replaces Ian Woods, who is retiring after working at the theatre in a number of roles for more than 22 years.

Ms Garrigan said she received the news that she had got the job “with great pleasure”.

“Without hesitation, I accepted the invitation to take up this very exciting post,” she said.

“We are facing great challenges at this time. We are in a major period of change and we are indeed moving towards a new normal. But this is a very exciting time, a time to create.

“Better days are on their way and I believe that this new year 2021 is a bridge towards them,” she added.

No stranger to Norwich Puppet Theatre, Ms Garrigan worked as a puppeteer and maker at the venue in the 1980s, at the very beginning of her puppetry career.

Norwich Puppet Theatre - Credit: Andi Sapey for Norwich Puppet Theatre

Since 1999, Ms Garrigan has been the founding director of Company Akselere - a touring French theatre company specialising in puppetry.

Nic Hopkins, chair of the board of trustees said: “Our board is excited by the appointment of Colette Garrigan.

“Her skills, energy and ambition made her our preferred candidate among a fantastically strong set of talented respondents.

“It would be wrong not to pay tribute to Ian Woods’ skill and experience at the helm in our recent years; the love our audiences and supporters show us, as well as our continued viability, are a huge tribute to him.”

Norwich Puppet Theatre has been producing and presenting puppetry shows, activities and workshops for 40 years, and has been producing digital content for family audiences since the first lockdown.

Mr Woods will leave the theatre at the end of March, after a generous handover period with Ms Garrigan and the rest of the rest of the team. Colette officially joins the theatre on February 8 2021.