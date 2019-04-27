Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Pubs and police gear up for busy night as Norwich City looks to secure promotion

27 April, 2019 - 06:30
Pubs and police are gearing up for what could be an extremely busy night in Norwich as the Canaries look to secure their promotion to the Premier League. Picture by Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Pubs and police are gearing up for what could be an extremely busy night in Norwich as the Canaries look to secure their promotion to the Premier League. Picture by Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Pubs and police are gearing up for what could be an extremely busy night in Norwich as the Canaries look to secure their promotion to the Premier League.

Phil Cutter, landlord of The Murderers pub on Timber Hill, said: I think Saturday is potentially going to be one of the busiest days of the year for us.Phil Cutter, landlord of The Murderers pub on Timber Hill, said: I think Saturday is potentially going to be one of the busiest days of the year for us." Photo: Steve Adams

Norwich City are just one point away from guaranteeing a place in the top flight of English football– and the club has the chance to make it happen against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

While pubs across the city are getting ready for huge celebrations during the evening, Norfolk police will also have “additional resources” on standby to cope with any increased demand.

Norwich City, who are currently top of the Championship, are playing Blackburn at Carrow Road at 7.30pm.

Phil Cutter, landlord of The Murderers pub on Timber Hill, said: “I think Saturday is potentially going to be one of the busiest days of the year for us.

“I think we will have people staying around to watch the game in the pub and if Norwich get promoted we will get a lot of people coming out to celebrate.”

The pub, which has 16 screens for people to watch the game on, is also selling an unofficial Norwich City tribute beer called 'Up Up Up' by the Moongazer brewery.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, the Compleat Angler, which has become a supporters' pub on Price of Wales Road, is also expecting a large turnout.

Supervisor Aaron Gorrell said some staff will be dressed in Norwich City shirts on Saturday and the pub's seven screens will be showing the game.

Mr Gorrell said: “We are expecting it to be very, very busy.”

Carl Newell, one of the landlords at the Rose Inn on Queens Road, said: “I think it will be the usual hectic football match day and we will hopefully stay open late and have a party.

“I'm hoping it will be one of our busiest days.”

Chief Supt Dave Marshall, the county's policing commander, said: “If there is a reason to celebrate after the game then we have provision for additional resources, as we would for a regular evening in the night time economy.

“This is in addition to our normal football resources should Norwich fans wish to enjoy their evening beyond the stadium.”

As well as Norwich playing on Saturday, Ipswich Town face promotion rivals Sheffield United at 5.15pm.

Regardless of the result, Ipswich will be relegated.

Most Read

Norfolk builder dies aged 52

Paul Garner, who has passed away aged 52 Picture: submitted by Mark Garner

Woman and boy found dead in Newmarket home

Two bodies have been found at a home in Newmarket. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Driver seriously injured in three car crash at crossroads

Emergency services at the scene of the accident near Hempnall where a driver sustained serious injuries after a crash between three cars. Picture: Fraser Rush

Norfolk braced for thunder and winds from Storm Hannah

Norfolk is expected to feel the tailend of storm Hannah with heavy winds and thundery showers through Saturday. Picture: Chris Herring

Revealed: Two nearby Norwich pubs could become homes as bids lodged

The Dyers Arms, Lawson Road, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

Norfolk builder dies aged 52

Paul Garner, who has passed away aged 52 Picture: submitted by Mark Garner

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

‘We are terrified’ - pet owner describes finding cat with both ears cut off in second attack in two weeks

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: Two nearby Norwich pubs could become homes as bids lodged

The Dyers Arms, Lawson Road, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

On the run and jail time: the colourful past of scam gang’s money launderer

Barry Spearing from Stutton, Suffolk, was jailed for his part in the boiler room scam. Photo: ERSOU

Driver seriously injured in three car crash at crossroads

Emergency services at the scene of the accident near Hempnall where a driver sustained serious injuries after a crash between three cars. Picture: Fraser Rush

Fire service drone called to help police following crash on A47

File picture of Norfolk Fire Service drone. Picture: Ian Burt

‘Ruthless’ scammers jailed for 21 years for ripping off elderly victims of £3m

Barry Spearing, Muhammed Tanveer and Shaun Cross. Pictures: Bedfordshire Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists