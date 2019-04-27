Pubs and police gear up for busy night as Norwich City looks to secure promotion
©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222
Pubs and police are gearing up for what could be an extremely busy night in Norwich as the Canaries look to secure their promotion to the Premier League.
Norwich City are just one point away from guaranteeing a place in the top flight of English football– and the club has the chance to make it happen against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.
While pubs across the city are getting ready for huge celebrations during the evening, Norfolk police will also have “additional resources” on standby to cope with any increased demand.
Norwich City, who are currently top of the Championship, are playing Blackburn at Carrow Road at 7.30pm.
Phil Cutter, landlord of The Murderers pub on Timber Hill, said: “I think Saturday is potentially going to be one of the busiest days of the year for us.
“I think we will have people staying around to watch the game in the pub and if Norwich get promoted we will get a lot of people coming out to celebrate.”
The pub, which has 16 screens for people to watch the game on, is also selling an unofficial Norwich City tribute beer called 'Up Up Up' by the Moongazer brewery.
You may also want to watch:
Meanwhile, the Compleat Angler, which has become a supporters' pub on Price of Wales Road, is also expecting a large turnout.
Supervisor Aaron Gorrell said some staff will be dressed in Norwich City shirts on Saturday and the pub's seven screens will be showing the game.
Mr Gorrell said: “We are expecting it to be very, very busy.”
Carl Newell, one of the landlords at the Rose Inn on Queens Road, said: “I think it will be the usual hectic football match day and we will hopefully stay open late and have a party.
“I'm hoping it will be one of our busiest days.”
Chief Supt Dave Marshall, the county's policing commander, said: “If there is a reason to celebrate after the game then we have provision for additional resources, as we would for a regular evening in the night time economy.
“This is in addition to our normal football resources should Norwich fans wish to enjoy their evening beyond the stadium.”
As well as Norwich playing on Saturday, Ipswich Town face promotion rivals Sheffield United at 5.15pm.
Regardless of the result, Ipswich will be relegated.