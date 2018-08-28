Search

What’s new, pussycat? Find out with this mag

PUBLISHED: 06:00 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:21 06 November 2018

Purrs Magazine team. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Purrs Magazine team. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

The purr-fect read? A stroke of genius?

A Norwich publisher is feline hopeful that it has hit on a great idea by joining forces with a team of clever kitty correspondents to launch the magazine Purrs.

Pam Communications is producing a fully-fledged 100-page publication boasting all the latest feline news, views and cat gossip.

For £6.99 readers can expect articles on tuna, kneading, scratching and cardboard boxes, as well as features on the best places to hide, nifty ways to avoid medicine and an investigation into whether 18 hours of sleep a day is really enough.

Pam Communications said the finished product was humorous and that the soft-touch cover was perfect for a feline pal to sit on.

Purrs Magazine team. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Director Chris Dawes said: “Our writers have gone the extra mile in putting together the content of Purrs.

“They’ve been up and down the alleyways and spent much longer than usual under parked cars.

“And we can assure you that the magazine was absolutely not thrown together at the last minute after the designers spent most of the month sleeping on the sofa. That’s a nasty rumour put about by some dogs.”

A pound from every copy sold is being donated to The Feline Care cat rescue centre based in East Harling, Norfolk.

Purrs Magazine featuring an exclusive interview with Dixie, winner of this year's Furball Championships (Picture: Pam Communications)

The team of kitty creators have even included fake adverts that will appeal to cats with luxury transporters, toys and perfumes.

Purrs does not shy aware from some of the larger issues facing cats, such as catnip and the on-going relationship with dogs – both positive and negative.

Pam Communications are independent publishers and are the team behind Electronic Sound, a magazine devoted to electronic music.

Mr Dawes added: “It is something completely different to our Electronic Sound magazine, but it is a mock of the Loaded and FHM style of magazines but for cats.

Even dogs love Purrs Magazine. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

“It originally came out as a book in 2004 but it was still styled like a magazine. The main problem was having to explain to people that it was a magazine not a book but now we have been able to produce the real thing.”

Purrs is available to buy at  www.thecatmag.co.uk

