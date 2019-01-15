Norwich pub to host music day for special educational needs charity

A Norwich pub will host a live music day to raise money for charity.

SharBaby at the Walnut Tree Shades in Norwich.

Walnut Tree Shades, in Old Post Office Court, will be holding a live music charity day on Sunday, January 27 from 3pm.

Money raised will be going to Norfolk SEN Network, a charity that supports parents of children with special needs.

Following a heart to heart with regular Stewart Grant about the charity, pub landlady Claire Brooks said she would like to help raise funds and organised the event with bands Power House, Unplugged and Das Fenster and the Alibis.

The pub will also be holding a raffle of its much loved Eddie Tap Handle and other memorabilia.

Pat Brickley, from Norfolk SEN Network said: “This is will not only raise much needed funds for the charity, but help publicise the work we do in supporting parents and young people themselves who have special needs.”

For more information go to www.norfolksennetwork.org or www.thewalnuttreeshades.com.