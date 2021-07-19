News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Landlords call time on Covid - but some restrictions remain

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 6:00 AM July 19, 2021   
Owner Mark White, front, with from left, Charlotte Cole, Charley Austin, and Dan Arden, test the bee

The team at The Brewery Tap in Norwich, including owner Mark White, front, with from left, Charlotte Cole, Charley Austin, and Dan Arden, pictured in April 2021. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Regulars at a Norwich boozer have praised the pub for efforts to welcome back punters to the watering hole as all coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

Today marks Freedom Day - the date on which most remaining Covid regulations have been lifted - which is unchartered territory for landlords across the city who have been hard hit by the global pandemic.

But in an effort to ease regulars back through the door with confidence, The Brewery Tap pub in Lawson Road in Norwich has made a list of questions and answers available on its website to support their regulars in what are still uncertain times.

The busy beer garden at the Fat Cat Brewery Tap On Lawson Road, Norwich, on May 29, 2021.

The busy beer garden at the Fat Cat Brewery Tap On Lawson Road, Norwich, in May 2021. - Credit: Mark White

In a post to its customers on Facebook ahead of Freedom Day, The Brewery Tap wrote: "For us, the most important thing is that we want everyone - staff and customers - to feel safe and comfortable. 

"So, from Monday, you will notice some changes at the Tap. 

"Small steps towards a ‘Free-er House’. 

"A slice of normality with a large pinch of caution and consideration.

"For example, you’ll be able to walk straight in but we’re keeping the gated entrance and exits so that we keep numbers to a safe and comfortable level. 

"Table service will remain in all areas of the pub, but you will be also be able to order at the bar if you want to.

"To make things as easy as possible, we’ve made a big list of FAQs on our website."

The move has gone down well with regulars at the venue.

Writing on Facebook, Karen Pardoe said: "So pleased you have provided the relevant info and consider what the punters think."

Matthew Flippard wrote: "Thank you for this. I can't imagine how difficult this is for you to make the right decision for all your punters,. You can never please everyone but this does seem like you've done you're best to attempt it."

Tom Cara said: "Looks like you've put a LOT of thought into this. Can't wait to get there for a pint."

Phil Cutter, landlord at the Murderers, who has a strict 'no vaccine - no entry' policy. Picture: DE

Phil Cutter, landlord at the Murderers, who has a strict 'no vaccine - no entry' policy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It comes as Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers pub in Timberhill, said all those heading to the pub for a pint would need to prove their covid-vaccination status to gain entry both inside outdoors at the venue as all restrictions are lifted.

Norwich News

