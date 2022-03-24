Pub helps boost Ukraine appeal to nearly £12,000

Jonathon and Tanya Childs, at the Garden House pub in Norwich. - Credit: Submitted

Generous readers have now raised just shy of £12,000 for the EDP's appeal supporting emergency response aid on the ground in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

And customers at a Norwich pub helped contribute almost £1,000 to the fund.

The Garden House pub in Pembroke Road kindly donated the money to the Aid for Ukraine Appeal, raising vital money for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to help those escaping the conflict.

The pub held quizzes, sponsored shaves, raffles and coffee mornings to help raise the cash.

It has also sent food, medical aid and shoeboxes for appeals run by the University of East Anglia and CNS School.

Jonathon Childs, operator of the pub, said he was proud of his customer's efforts and that the donation was "from Norfolk with love".

Funds raised go to each of the DEC's member charities to help scale up their response and help families and children affected by the war.

To donate to the EDP's appeal visit justgiving.com/fundraising/edp-ukraine