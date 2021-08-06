Norwich set for its first psychedelic music festival later this month

Published: 7:15 AM August 6, 2021

The Wytches will headline Norwich Psych Fest later this month. - Credit: Cinecide

Norwich will host the first edition of a psychedelic music festival later this month at Norwich Arts Centre.

Held from August 11 to 13, the festival will be part of two new music events in the city, with the other, A Night Of Contemporary Noise, set to showcase a mix of artists at St Margaret's Church on August 20.

Norwich Psych Fest will be headlined by The Wytches, Sunda Arc and Psychic Lemon, with DJs and merchandise stalls, as well as liquid light projections and video visuals.

Norwich Psych Fest will hold its first event later this month. - Credit: Cinecide

The contemporary noise night will see visuals by Tekh Balance bring the church to light, whilst a variety of local artists play.

Norwich resident, Simon Nunn, organised the events alongside promoters Cinecide as a way to revitalise the local music scene post-lockdown.

Tickets for Norwich Psych Fest are priced at £35 for all three nights, or £13.50 per night and are available from Norwich Arts Centre.

The contemporary noise night is priced at £5 on the door.