Coach loads of protesters leave Norwich to join Anti-Brexit march

PUBLISHED: 08:22 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:22 23 March 2019

Protestors ready to leave Norwich for London to join anti-Brexit march. PIC: Peter Walsh

Protestors ready to leave Norwich for London to join anti-Brexit march. PIC: Peter Walsh

Archant

Hundreds of people from Norfolk are heading for London this morning to take part in an anti-Brexit march in the capital.

More than 350 people left on coaches, one of which has been paid for by Norwich City joint majority shareholder Delia Smith, from Norwich’s Theatre Royal at 7.45am.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis is thought to be one of those joining protesters at the event.

Norfolk for Europe, which has arranged the coach travel to London, claimed bookings have surged following prime minister Theresa May’s press statement on Wednesday.

A spokesman said the youngest demonstrator is six months old, representing ‘Babies against Brexit’.

It is thought around 14,000 people from Norfolk have joined three million people in signing a petition calling for Britain to revoke Article 50 and stop the Brexit process altogether.

Topic Tags:

