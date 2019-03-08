'Not in our name': Protestors clash at anti-Trump rally in Norwich
Protestors objecting to Donald Trump's UK state visit clashed with supporters of the US president at a rally in Norwich.
Dozens gathered at the Norwich Together Against Trump rally on Monday evening, just hours after Mr Trump landed at Stansted Airport to begin his three-day trip.
Speakers at the rally outside City Hall voiced their opposition to Mr Trump, citing his denial of climate change and his controversial immigration policies.
During the rally protestors become embroiled in a heated row with passing Trump supporters, primarily clashing over the president being labelled a "fascist sympathiser".
Co-organiser of the rally Mary Littlefield said: "One of the thing we are very proud of in Norwich is that we are a city of strangers, we have welcomed people in the past from all sorts of places. I think people are very proud of the fact that this city is not divisive. Trump represents everything that we do not."
Lesley Grahame, Green Party city councillor, said Mr Trump's state visit "is not in our name".
"It is a real privilege to hold public office, at any level, in any party," she said.
"We expect our governments to protect us and the material, physical biosphere that is essential to everyone's survival.
"You try to honour the people you represent by enriching the role, and leaving the world a bit better than you found it. On that basis there is an F word we can use from Trump: it's failure. He has turned his office toxic."
Nick O'Brien from Norwich Stop The War said Trump's election "came as a sign of a very broken social order which puts profit and money ahead of the aspirations of ordinary people".
"It is socialism or barbarism and we need to fight against barbarism. It is a dangerous period and we need to stand up. We cannot allow ourselves to be divided," he said.