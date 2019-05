GALLERY: Norwich's promotion party in pictures

Teemu Pukki, Marco Stiepermann, Kenny McLean and Emi Buendia during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

As about 50,000 fans packed the city to watch the champions tour through the centre here are some of the best photos from the day.

Fans celebrating NCFC's promotion outside City Hall in Norwich. Picture: Matt Garrould Fans celebrating NCFC's promotion outside City Hall in Norwich. Picture: Matt Garrould

From McLean declaring himself mayor of Norwich to Tettey revealing how he and Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber planned the title win all along.

Below are some of the scenes from outside City Hall as the city turned yellow and green in support.

Norwich City's majority shareholders, Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones with presenter Jake Humphrey during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Norwich City's majority shareholders, Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones with presenter Jake Humphrey during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia with presenter Jake Humphrey during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia with presenter Jake Humphrey during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jordan Rhodes, Christoph Zimmermann and Grant Hanley during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Jordan Rhodes, Christoph Zimmermann and Grant Hanley during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Fans with flags during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Fans with flags during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Alexander Tettey, Tim Krul and Time Klose during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Alexander Tettey, Tim Krul and Time Klose during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Onel Hernández during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Onel Hernández during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jamal Lewis, Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey and Todd Cantwell with presenter Jake Humphrey during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Jamal Lewis, Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey and Todd Cantwell with presenter Jake Humphrey during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Marco Stiepermann and Tom Trybull during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Marco Stiepermann and Tom Trybull during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Norwich City manager Daniel Farke during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City fans await the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Norwich City fans await the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City fans await the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Norwich City fans await the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City awaits the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Norwich City awaits the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich Citys sporting director Stuart Webber during the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Norwich Citys sporting director Stuart Webber during the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A dignitary on the balcony of City Hall during the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd A dignitary on the balcony of City Hall during the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd