Global celebrations in place for Norwich City promotion

PUBLISHED: 11:48 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 15 April 2019

Judith Beaumont wearing her Norwich City scarf to the Queen’s birthday party with the British Consul General. Picture: Judith Beaumont

Judith Beaumont wearing her Norwich City scarf to the Queen's birthday party with the British Consul General. Picture: Judith Beaumont

Archant

As City fans in Norwich get start to plan the celebrations as Daniel Farke’s team edges ever closer to promotion, supporters around the world are also making their party plans.

This is how Canaries aboard are gearing up to toast the team.

The Finnish Canaries - Finland

Tero Väätäinen said that the Finnish Canaries will be hiring a sauna for a party.

He said: “We are having a get together on Easter Sunday with Finnish Canaries, we rented a private sauna, is there a more Finnish way to do it?

The Finnish Canaries are celebrating in a sauna. Picture: Finnish CanariesThe Finnish Canaries are celebrating in a sauna. Picture: Finnish Canaries

“Last time we got promoted, play off final against Middlesbrough, in 2015, we watched the game at our beloved bar Konttori and went for the streets to celebrate the win.

“Champagne was flowing and we went nuts, looking forward to experience these feelings again.”

Dan Scott - Chile

Mr Scott has a few Finnish friends in Chile, which only means on thing.

Dan Scott is planning a Pukki part. Picture: Dan ScottDan Scott is planning a Pukki part. Picture: Dan Scott

“If we go up as champions, I have a few Finnish friends here so we might have a Pukki party with some special canary empanadas.

“I think we will go up in first place. We are playing with swagger and even when we go down, we have the patience and confidence to keep our style.”

Judith Beaumont - Iraqi part of Kurdistan

The area is set to be yellow and green as Ms Beaumont shows her colours.

Duncan Walsh was able to find a supporters group in Tokyo. Picture: Duncan WalshDuncan Walsh was able to find a supporters group in Tokyo. Picture: Duncan Walsh

She said: “I will be celebrating in Kurdistan by wearing my Norwich City scarf to the Queen's birthday party with the British Consul General.

“I think their form has been spectacular recently because they want to score goals. Before this season, they were passing and defending but forgetting that the whole object of football is to score more goals than the other team.”

Duncan Walsh - Japan

Despite being on the other side of the world in Tokyo, Mr Walsh's shouting can still be heard in Carrow Road.

Alec Burt will be celebrating in Barcelona. Picture: Alec BurtAlec Burt will be celebrating in Barcelona. Picture: Alec Burt

He said: “I'm fortunate to have my older brother also living in Tokyo so we'll definitely be getting together to watch the last few games.

“We used to go to a pub in Shibuya and scream at the TV like lunatics, but much to my amazement, I've recently discovered a genuine Norwich City Fan Club here in Tokyo.

“They get together to watch games at a bar in town, so that will definitely be the place to go to celebrate.”

“I have never felt so confident as a NCFC fan, and I am convinced we will win the league easily now.

Alec Burt - Spain

Barcelona is know for players such as Messi and Ronaldiniho, but Mr Burt is making sure the city knows the name Teemu Pukki.

He said: “I'm confident we'll be promoted and as champions too I just can't see where we would slip points other than at Aston Villa who will have everything to play for.

“As for the promotion party I've met a few fellow canaries in and around Barcelona I'm sure I'll be able organise something, my local bar the Philharmonic has been excellent at letting me play any games I can and has turned into an unofficial Norwich bar.”

