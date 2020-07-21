Search

Prison visitor centre gets given a lockdown makeover

PUBLISHED: 18:50 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:50 21 July 2020

Before and After: Norwich prison's visitor centre, which is run by Spurgeons Children’s Charity has received a lockdown makeover. Picture; Spurgeons Childrens Charity

Before and After: Norwich prison's visitor centre, which is run by Spurgeons Children’s Charity has received a lockdown makeover. Picture; Spurgeons Childrens Charity

The children’s play area at Norwich prison’s visitor centre has received a lockdown makeover.

When coronavirus restrictions forced visits to Norwich Prison’s visitor centre, which is run by Spurgeons Children’s Charity, to be suspended, residents at the prison set about giving the centre’s play area a much needed face lift.

Now, with visits set to restart, residents’ families can look forward to enjoying a much brighter and better play area, featuring newly repainted and repaired picnic benches, a Wendy House and sand tray.

The work was completed by prisoners, many of whom are nearing the end of their sentences and carry out work in the community.

Additional help was also provided by young people from St Edmunds Society, a Norwich-based collaborative vocational learning hub for teenagers. Funding for the project primarily came from a £15,000 donation from the KPE4 Trust, which covered the cost of laying new flooring, a screen and Nintendo Wii for use on prison Family Day visits.

