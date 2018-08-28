Primary pupil taken to hospital after emergency services called to Norwich school

Police and ambulance services attended Lakenham Primary School and Nursery over concerns of the safety of a student. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A primary pupil has been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a Norwich school.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police and ambulance services attended Lakenham Primary School and Nursery over concerns of the safety of a student.

Police were called to the school at 1.55pm on Wednesday after a student fell ill on site.

The pupil was treated on the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

The school have been contacted but said they had no comment.

More to follow.