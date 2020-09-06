Search

Advanced search

Video

Norwich Primark open as usual after positive coronavirus tests

PUBLISHED: 11:32 06 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 06 September 2020

Primark, on the Haymarket in Norwich, have confirmed a 'small number' of employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Primark, on the Haymarket in Norwich, have confirmed a 'small number' of employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant 2020

Primark customers in Norwich said they felt safe at the store today after the company confirmed a “small number” of employees had tested positive for coronavirus, but several questions remain unanswered.

Primark, on the Haymarket in Norwich, have confirmed a 'small number' of employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Victoria PertusaPrimark, on the Haymarket in Norwich, have confirmed a 'small number' of employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Haymarket store opened as usual on Sunday morning, after Primark confirmed the positive cases on Saturday.

Primark said public heath authorities have been informed and said the safety of customers and employees remains its top priority.

But they have so far been unable to clarify when the cases were confirmed, how many employees have tested positive for coronavirus, what guidance has been given to staff and what contingency plans are in place and if all staff will be tested.

In a statement, a Primark spokesman said: “We can confirm that a small number of employees in our Norwich store have tested positive for Covid-19.

Primark, on the Haymarket in Norwich, have confirmed a 'small number' of employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Victoria PertusaPrimark, on the Haymarket in Norwich, have confirmed a 'small number' of employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

“Nothing is more important than the safety and wellbeing of our customers and employees, and we have detailed contingency plans in place in case one of our employees tests positive.

“In line with these plans, we have informed the public health authorities and we have followed all required measures to protect the safety of all our colleagues and customers.”

A queue of more than 30 people was outside the store as it opened on Sunday morning, with further shoppers heading in.

Alina Diaconescu said: “It felt safe, they are doing everything right. It seemed quite quiet.”

Primark, on the Haymarket in Norwich, have confirmed a 'small number' of employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Victoria PertusaPrimark, on the Haymarket in Norwich, have confirmed a 'small number' of employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Another shopper, Donna Lewis had arrived in the city for back to school shopping, and said it would not deter her to go in a store if it had confirmed staff had tested positive for coronavirus.

She said: “This is the first time I have been shopping since just before lockdown. No [it wouldn’t stop me], you have to get things. It is cheap.

“We have been so busy with work, we haven’t been able to get into Norwich”

News of the positive tests come 24 hours after Norfolk was placed on the national coronavirus watchlist as an “area of enhanced support” in the wake of a coronavirus outbreak at Banham Poultry.

Primark, on the Haymarket in Norwich, have confirmed a 'small number' of employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Victoria PertusaPrimark, on the Haymarket in Norwich, have confirmed a 'small number' of employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Being on the watchlist does not mean any further restrictions at this stage, but allows the county to draw on extra help from the government to help deal with an outbreak, including priority access to testing and test and trace.

On Friday, leaders at Norfolk County Council and the director of public health stressed it did not mean local lockdowns were inevitable.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Most Read

“Small number” of Primark staff in Norwich test positive for coronavirus

Primark has confirmed a small number of staff at its store in The Haymarket, Norwich, have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes paid to “utterly devoted” parents after fatal collision

Tributes have been paid to two “utterly devoted” parents, Robert Bateman and Paula Bateman, who died after a collision in Fenland. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police

Three men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following shooting

Police have arrested three men following a shooting in Eye Hill Drove, in Soham. Picture: Google Street View

OPINION: Bare-faced cheek is being displayed by plenty of holidaymakers

Quieter times on the local holiday beat at Wroxham in the early 1950s. Hats very much in fashion – and room for social distancing!

Tired of camping? Try sleeping in this unique Norfolk church instead

Go camping at Cathedral of the Fields in Reepham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Owning a wood burner: how will the new government regulations affect you?

A new wood burner can make a cosy addition to your living room. Picture: Getty Images

9 of the prettiest villages you should visit in Norfolk

Thornham, one of the prettiest villages in Norfolk Picture: Chris Bishop

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

“Small number” of Primark staff in Norwich test positive for coronavirus

Primark has confirmed a small number of staff at its store in The Haymarket, Norwich, have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich Primark open as usual after positive coronavirus tests

Primark, on the Haymarket in Norwich, have confirmed a 'small number' of employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Tired of camping? Try sleeping in this unique Norfolk church instead

Go camping at Cathedral of the Fields in Reepham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

North Norfolk hotel to continue with its own Eat Out to Help Out scheme

Dormy House Hotel in West Runton. Picture: Google Maps

Sinani helps Luxembourg to win as City strikers prepare for Ireland’s clash with Finland

Daniel Sinani during Norwich City's pre-season training camp in Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Round-up: Goals come at right time for Lynn striker whilst Norwich United edge thriller

Dayle Southwell hit a hat-trick in King's Lynn's win at Royston. Picture: Ian Burt