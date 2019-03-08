Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk's LGBT+ community explain why Pride is important and still needed

PUBLISHED: 06:30 17 May 2019

Norwich Pride organisers are designating the whole of July as Pride Month this year. Picture: Roo Pitt

Norwich Pride organisers are designating the whole of July as Pride Month this year. Picture: Roo Pitt

Archant

It is a celebration of LGBT+ liberation and history, designed to make everyone - regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity - feel accepted.

Norwich Pride will take place on Saturday July 27. Picture: Norwich PrideNorwich Pride will take place on Saturday July 27. Picture: Norwich Pride

But after plans for this year's Norwich Pride received some negative comments on social media, members of Norfolk's LGBT+ community decided to explain why Pride is important and still needed.

Earlier this month, plans were revealed for a month-long programme of events to mark Norwich Pride 2019 and while many celebrated the news, there were some negative comments - including some asking why it was needed, or why there wasn't a 'straight Pride'.

Allies and members of the LGBT+ community have now responded - giving examples such as to ensure hard-won LGBT+ rights are not eroded, because being straight has not been discriminated against and to show solidarity with those in countries where homosexuality is illegal.

Michelle Savage, chairperson of Norwich Pride, said: "People think they're having a debate but they're actually saying really offensive things, it does cause distress."

Norfolk's very own diva, Titania Trust came to the EDP offices to explain why Pride celebrations are so important. Picture: Neil DidsburyNorfolk's very own diva, Titania Trust came to the EDP offices to explain why Pride celebrations are so important. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Joe Ballard, arts, education and entertainment officer for Norwich Pride, said the negative comments proved exactly why Pride was still needed.

He said: "When I saw the comments I thought crikey, some of these comments prove why we need a Pride.

"Norwich and Norfolk are very welcoming friendly places that support groups, these comments don't reasonably reflect Norwich but they do demonstrate why we need a Pride."

He added that as he had grown older he had increasingly seen the benefits of Pride, and said: "Having a Pride in Norwich and in other countries is about supporting other people around the world [who are experiencing prejudice].

"By doing pride in Norwich we are showing that there is a community out there, we're there in solidarity for others.

You may also want to watch:

"The community will organise Pride events for as long as people need them and then after that they will continue as celebrations of what we have achieved, as acts of solidarity and a reminder that no one is alone."

Feeling comfortable to hold hands in public

In 2018, Norwich Pride asked people in same sex relationships if they felt comfortable holding their partner's hand in public.

Receiving more than 200 responses in less than five hours, the straw poll found that more than 50pc of people were worried about doing so in public.

Ms Savage said the survey was "an interesting litmus test" of where things were in Norwich, and said: "If you compare [the Norwich Pride survey] to national research then in some ways we are doing well - nationally two thirds of people say they would be uncomfortable, but in Norwich it was just over half, which is still pretty astonishing.

"I know for myself that as someone who came out as a teenager in the 1990s, I'm probably more nervous than, say, someone coming out now.

"In fact, I adore seeing same sex couples holding hands in Norwich as it makes me feel that 11 years of Norwich Pride has made a difference."

- Norwich Pride will take place on Saturday, July 27, the same day as Norfolk Day. To help celebrate both events people across Norfolk are encouraged to help spread the word that our county is a place where everyone can feel safe and proud to be themselves.

To get involved or to find out more about Norfolk Day, email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was phone messaging, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Representatives from councils and Tarmac celebrate the work starting on the new roundabout at the A140 Hempnall junction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Scooter rider taken to hospital with serious injuries after car driver flees scene of collision

The NARS was called out to Swaffham after a collision between a car and a scooter. Picture: NARS

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Fed boiling water, missing family visits and restrained – teenager’s anorexia nightmare

Mellie Plummer. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was phone messaging, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was phone messaging, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Running column: Mark Armstrong asks how do you combine running with other sports?

Mark Armstrong in action at the Colchester Half Marathon. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Fed boiling water, missing family visits and restrained – teenager’s anorexia nightmare

Mellie Plummer. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Delays on A11 and A47 as police escort yacht mould through Norfolk

Photo: James Bass.

The toys that are going to be on everyone’s Christmas 2019 wishlist, and when to buy them

L.O.L. dolls are still going to be hugely popular this Christmas. Store Photo: Amazon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists