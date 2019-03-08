‘Volunteering at Norwich Pride could change your life’

From stage hands to social media reporters, photographers and more, every year Norwich Pride relies on the help and support of 150 volunteers to make the celebration a success.

From stage hands to social media reporters, photographers and more, every year Norwich Pride relies on the help and support of 150 volunteers to make the celebration a success.

Norfolk Day and Norwich Pride are both taking place on Saturday, July 27 Photo: Brittany Creasey Norfolk Day and Norwich Pride are both taking place on Saturday, July 27 Photo: Brittany Creasey

Now, ahead of this year’s event which will take place on Saturday, July 27 - the same day as Norfolk Day - the Norwich Pride organising committee is sending out a rallying call for volunteers.

Known as Pride Makers, volunteers are needed for a wide range of roles including stewards, shopkeepers, access supporters, stage-hands, social media reporters, photographers and wellbeing buddies.

Ahead of the day all Pride Makers will receive full training and will be invited to a range of social events in the run-up to Norwich Pride, including the Pride Makers party, which will take place on Wednesday, July 31.

Mandy Chapman, volunteers co-ordinator at Norwich Pride, said: “Every year we need up to 150 people to help us make Norwich Pride a success.

Pride organising committee are sending out a rallying call for volunteers. Picture: Norwich Pride Pride organising committee are sending out a rallying call for volunteers. Picture: Norwich Pride

“We need people with a wide range of abilities and skills and you can volunteer for part of or all of the day. It’s hard work but it’s fun, colourful and it makes a difference; in fact, we’d go as far as to say that volunteering at Norwich Pride could change your life.”

This year, Norwich Pride will mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots and will take place on the same date as Norfolk Day.

Already a day focusing on celebrating what a wonderful place our county is to live in for everyone, upon the announcement this year’s events would take place on the same day the organisers of Norwich Pride said they were excited to be sharing their day of celebration with Norfolk Day.

Michelle Savage, chairperson of Norwich Pride 2019, said: “We are delighted to be working with Norfolk Day to make Saturday July 27, 2019 the happiest and proudest day in the county’s calendar.

“We know that LGBT+ people living in rural areas can feel isolated. Being part of Norfolk Day allows us to spread the message that Norfolk is a county where you can feel safe and proud to be yourself, every day, wherever you live.”

Further details of events taking place for this year’s Pride, which marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, will be announced nearer the time.

For more information on becoming a volunteer email volunteer@norwichpride.org.uk or fill out the online form at www.norwichpride.org.uk

• To get involved email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.