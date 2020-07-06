Search

Norwich Pride founder on difficulty of organising lockdown celebration

PUBLISHED: 06:30 07 July 2020

Founder and trustee of Norwich Pride, Julie Bremner, appears in the latest instalment of our Norfolk Talks series. Picture: Julie Bremner

Archant

A Norwich Pride event is due to take place on July 25 – but its 12th edition will be very different to the ones that have come before.

In the latest of the Norfolk Talks series, Norwich Pride founder and trustee Julie Bremner talks about the challenge of putting on a virtual celebration in the midst of a global pandemic, as well as how important it is to support vulnerable people.

She said: “We’re trying to sort out some kind of virtual pride on July 25 when Norwich Pride would have happened. We’re thinking about how we can connect people, support the local acts and speakers who get involved, and all the charities that have a presence there as well – it’s actually really hard.

“We need to make sure that our most vulnerable in society and our fabulous and diverse LGBT+ community are supported, because sometimes we suffer disproportionately compared to other parts of our society – mental health, access to services, recognition of our relationships, never mind prejudice.

“There are lots of things to battle – it’s a struggle to figure out how we get those messages out, how we reach out to people, how we support them and how we campaign at this time.”

Click here to explore more of our Norfolk Talks series.

