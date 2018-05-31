Search

Schools encouraged to learn about meaning of rainbow flag to LGBT+ community during pride week

PUBLISHED: 12:25 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 03 July 2020

Schools across Norfolk are being invited to take part in Norwich Pride Schools Week and explore the history and meaning of the rainbow flag for the LGBT+ community. Picture: Nick Butcher

Schools across Norfolk are being invited to take part in Norwich Pride Schools Week and explore the history and meaning of the rainbow flag for the LGBT+ community.

Virtual Norwich Pride will take place on Saturday July 25. Picture: Norwich PrideVirtual Norwich Pride will take place on Saturday July 25. Picture: Norwich Pride

During the coronavirus outbreak, rainbows have become a familiar sight in windows, shops and streets across the country.

Children have put hand-painted versions in windows and rainbow have been used as a symbol of thanks to the NHS and key workers.

But, the rainbow flag is also of special significance to the LGBT+ community.

Created by Gilbert Baker for the 1978 San Francisco Freedom Parade, the flag is recognised across the globe as a symbol of hope and solidarity for LGBT+ people.

Thousands of people enjoying Norwich Pride Parade 2018 Picture: Nick ButcherThousands of people enjoying Norwich Pride Parade 2018 Picture: Nick Butcher

Now, Norwich Pride is encouraging schools taking part in Pride Schools Week, from July 13-17 to engage pupils in LGBT+ awareness raising activities and explore the meaning of the rainbow flag to the LGBT+ community.

Nick O’Brien, Norwich Pride trustee and assistant headteacher at Dereham Neatherd High School has created a lesson plan about the rainbow flag for the week. He said he was confident schools would be able to take in activities in real or virtual classrooms.

“Lockdown will have been a difficult experience for many LGBT students, perhaps without the contact of friends and locked in tough domestic situations.

“There is always more to do but we know that schools have increasingly become safe spaces for young LGBT people over recent years. We are excited to see the work that comes out from Pride Schools Week,” he said.

Jo Caulfield, chairperson for Norwich Pride, said: “We want to send a clear message that LGBT-phobia in schools is unacceptable and needs to be challenged.

“We want to help produce, share and signpost user friendly teaching resources and strategies, for use in primary and secondary schools.

“Together we can ensure that all Norfolk schools are safe places for LGBT+ students and staff.”

To find out more about Pride Schools Week visit: www.norwichpride.org.uk

Virtual Norwich Pride is on Saturday July 25. This year the heart of the celebrations will be online, but organisers hope to turn the whole of Norwich into a rainbow.

