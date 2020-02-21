Search

Advanced search

Norwich Pride pledge launched to promote equality across Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 06:30 22 February 2020

Norfolk County Council became the first organisation to sign Norwich Pride's new 'pride pledge'. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Council became the first organisation to sign Norwich Pride's new 'pride pledge'. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Archant

Norwich Pride will return for 2020 in July, and this year the organisers are changing the way they work with businesses and organisations for the event.

Norfolk County Council became the first organisation to sign Norwich Pride's new 'pride pledge'. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilNorfolk County Council became the first organisation to sign Norwich Pride's new 'pride pledge'. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Every year, Pride gives opportunities to firms and groups to advertise to the LGBT+ market through sponsorships.

But for this year's instalment, those who wish to do so will be asked to sign a pride pledge before any collaboration can begin, with the aim of having them promote equality and diversity among their employees and members.

The pledge reads: "As an official supporter of Norwich Pride 2020, we pledge our business or organisation will be a safe, welcoming and friendly place for LGBT+ customers and staff.

"We will visibly support and promote equality for LGBT+ people, challenge homophobic and transphobic behaviour, and have clear reporting mechanisms for harassment and discrimination.

Norfolk County Council became the first organisation to sign Norwich Pride's new 'pride pledge'. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilNorfolk County Council became the first organisation to sign Norwich Pride's new 'pride pledge'. Picture: Norfolk County Council

You may also want to watch:

"We will ensure our staff are trained to understand the experiences of LGBT+ people and how to be a proactive ally."

Norfolk County Council became the first organisation to sign the pledge, and plan to display it in the foyer at County Hall.

Norwich Pride chair Jo Caulfield said: "We're really pleased to be launching the Norwich Pride pledge and to welcome Norfolk County Council as our first supporter and signatory.

"Our intention is that this pledge should give LGBT+ people across Norfolk the confidence that businesses and organisations who sign it are taking seriously the experience and needs of our community."

County councillor and cabinet member for communities and partnerships Margaret Dewsbury said: "We have absolutely no hesitation in signing the Norwich pride pledge - the work of Norwich Pride is vital, and we are proud to be their supporter and ally.

"We at the County Council can take a leading role in ensuring our county is a safe, welcoming and friendly place for LGBT+ residents to live and work and, as a major employer, are working hard to ensure we offer a supportive, understanding environment for our LGBT+ staff and recognise they contribution they make to Norfolk."

Norwich Pride said that 88pc of people giving feedback on last year's event stated that they would think better of a business if they know a brand is supportive of Pride.

Most Read

Flames rip through holiday home as man and four dogs escape

David Wixey (right, in blue coat) looks on as firefighters work to dampen down flames at his West Runton home. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Firm which trades off on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Restaurant review: ‘One of the most family-friendly places to eat in Norwich’

The Stables at the Royal Norwich Picture: Shorthose Russell

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Firm which trades off on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Klose fitness boost for City ahead of Premier League run-in

Canaries fan Erin-Rose Craynor met City star Timm Klose at a half-term signing session at the Fan Hub at Jarrold Intersport in Norwich Picture: Neil Didsbury

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Flames rip through holiday home as man and four dogs escape

David Wixey (right, in blue coat) looks on as firefighters work to dampen down flames at his West Runton home. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Norwich Pride pledge launched to promote equality across Norfolk

Norfolk County Council became the first organisation to sign Norwich Pride's new 'pride pledge'. Picture: Norfolk County Council
Drive 24