Get ready to celebrate the happiest, proudest day in Norfolk’s calender

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 February 2019

LGBTQ Group launch for Norfolk Day Photo: Brittany Creasey

LGBTQ Group launch for Norfolk Day Photo: Brittany Creasey

Norfolk Day and Norwich Pride are taking place on the same day!

Norfolk Day 2019 will take place on Saturday, July 27.

People across Norfolk are being encouraged to help spread the word that our county is a place were everyone can feel safe and proud to be themselves for Norfolk Day 2019.

This year, Norwich Pride will take place on Saturday July 27, the same date as Norfolk Day.

A celebration of the LGBT+ community for everyone, this year Norwich Pride will mark the 50th anniversary of the Stone Wall riots which took place in New York in June 1959.

Already a day focussing on celebrating what a wonderful place our county is to live for everyone, the organisers of Norwich Pride said they were excited to be sharing their day of celebration with Norfolk Day.

Michelle Savage, chairperson of Norwich Pride 2019 said: “Every year thousands of people come into the city from across Norfolk to celebrate Norwich Pride.

“We are delighted to be working with Norfolk Day to make Saturday 27th July 2019 the happiest and proudest day in the county’s calendar.

“We know that LGBT+ people living in rural areas can feel isolated. Being part of Norfolk Day allows us to spread the message that Norfolk is a county where you can feel safe and proud to be yourself, every day, wherever you live.”

Last year thousands of people came to Norwich to celebrate Pride, with organisers heralding it the most successful event to date, further details of events taking place for this year’s Pride will be announced nearer the time.

Details of all events and those taking part in Norfolk Day will be revealed in this newspaper, online and via social media in the run up to the day.

Over the next few weeks we’ll be reopening our Norfolk Day shop and giving you tips and ideas about what to do to celebrate the big day.

• To get involved email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.

For more information on Norwich Pride visit www.norwichpride.org.uk

